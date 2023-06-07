Namibia: Communal Land Programme Gets EU Boost

The Programme for Communal Land Development under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will ensure verified and mapped customary land rights and leaseholds in communal areas are registered, secured in the administration system for communal lands and issued to the beneficiaries.

This was said by agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein when he received a donation of 10 vehicles from the European Union and Germany, through the Germany Development Bank (KfW), to be used in implementing the programme.

He said this event is an important milestone towards the improvement of the livelihoods of the people living in communal areas.

The minister said the programme, which was launched on 11 June 2014, will ensure the participatory integrated regional land use plans and local level participatory plans are developed in accordance with standards set by the ministry.

"The programme will ensure that core infrastructure investments identified through the participatory planning processes are implemented and improve the conditions for commercial land-based development in designated areas," he said.

He added that the programme's beneficiaries will receive advisory services to tap into the improved physical environment and successfully pursue more commercially driven modes of production to increase farm productivity.

The minister said with the vehicle donation, the ministry has increased the capacity to assume its mandate for the management and development of communal lands.

Schlettwein said the support from the partners will go a long way in supporting the more than 70% of the country's population that mainly depends on agriculture for a living.

To administer the land in communal areas, the ministry has established communal land boards in all the regions except Khomas where there is no communal land.

"The communal land boards are working hand in hand with the respective traditional authorities responsible for customary land allocations and cancellations, as per the provisions of the Communal Land Reform Act, which was enacted by parliament in March 2003.

"For us, as a ministry, to administer and manage land effectively and reach out to our people living in the different parts of the country, we need to be mobile and these donated vehicles will enable us to visit all the priority areas as we endeavour to serve the people of Namibia with honour and dignity," Schlettwein said.