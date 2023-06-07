Namibia: Nampower Defends Power Cuts

Nanpower's managing director, Simson Haulofu, yesterday defended the company's suspension of electricity supply to defaulting customers on Monday evening.

This was implemented despite the Cabinet deciding that NamPower should put its plans on hold.

Haulofu on Monday night said the company did not receive the Cabinet's directive not to suspend power supply to defaulting local authorities and Northern Electricity Distributor (Nored) clients.

"We have not received such a directive," he said.

Several towns in the Hardap and //Kharas regions, as well as in the seven northern regions supplied by Nored, went without power from 17:00 to 20:30 on Monday.

The Cabinet directed NamPower to halt this after the minister of finance and public enterprises, Iipumbu Shiimi, informed it about these entities' increasing debt.

The decision was communicated to Daniel Motinga, NamPower's board chairperson, in a letter from Shiimi.

"Accordingly, the Cabinet has issued a directive for NamPower to put on hold the planned power suspensions, pending further consultations between the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and local authorities," Shiimi stated.

It is not clear on what basis the directive was given, when it was issued, and at what time it was sent to NamPower.

Shiimi did not respond to messages sent to him via WhatsApp yesterday.

The secretary to the Cabinet, George Simataa, yesterday said he did not see the correspondence between Shiimi and Motinga.

He referred all questions to Shiimi and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

The ministry's spokesperson, Shoki Kandjimi, yesterday said he could not comment since he did not attend the Cabinet meeting.

He said resolutions were taken, which the ministry will share tomorrow. Finance ministry spokesperson Wilson Ashikoto, however, said the directive did not reach NamPower in time, which resulted in blanket power cuts in the country's northern and southern regions.

"It was not sent on time, therefore we will not say they did not heed the call. If they are to communicate, they will possibly communicate directly to the chairperson of the board.

"What I know is that the communication was shared with NamPower and we believe they will take note of that," he said.

'DEFIED'

The ministry in a statement said the directive was communicated to the power utility on 5 June, and that this was defied.

A meeting has now been called with the NamPower board and management.

The ministry said this is meant "to obtain an explanation why they failed to provide us with the information we requested and comply with the Cabinet directive, as well as to ensure compliance going forward".

The statement added: "We want to appeal to local authorities with high debt to approach NamPower and make payment arrangements. This is important for the operations of NamPower to remain sustainable."

The power suspension was the first stage of NamPower's plan to get clients who owe the power utility over N$1 billion to pay up.

'NOT APPROPRIATE'

Namibian Association of Local Authority Officers (Nalao) president Moses Matyayi questioned the Cabinet directive which mandated the creation of regional electricity distribution companies, and at the same time defended Nored for not paying its supplier.

"The formula of Nored is not working, it's not appropriate, and it's not good for this country. It needs to be reviewed. In fact, the whole board of Nored must resign," he said yesterday.

Matyayi also blames the situation on the lack of leadership at some local authorities - especially in the south.

"A lot of facilities within local authorities are going to be switched off. Pump stations and sewerage, household usage will be affected if pumps are switched off.

"A local authority does not have an alternative generator. Do we think it's a good thing when sewage water goes back to the residents' houses?" he asked.

SPYL WEIGHS IN

The secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL), Ephraim Nekongo, yesterday blasted the NamPower boss for "disobeying a Cabinet directive", and called for his resignation.

Nekongo was speaking on Desert Radio.

"The board at NamPower must listen to the leadership . . .

"Whoever is at NamPower, the minister must be able to discipline these people.

"He [Haulofu] is there appointed by the party. If Simson needs to go, he must go. He cannot be directed and do other things. That's uncalled for," he said.

'GEINGOB'S FAULT'

In the meantime, northern businessman Ben Zaaruka, who is the owner of Oshana Mall at Ongwediva which houses some of the country's biggest commercial banks, yesterday said president Hage Geingob must be blamed for the power cuts.

He said the power cuts have interfered with banking services in the north, and have compromised the cold-storage systems of some big retail outlets at his mall, which is one of the biggest in the north.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think this is the most absurd thing to happen in this country. We don't have leadership, we do not have ownership, and we have a laid-back president who is actually not there any more . . .

"This is incompetence of the highest level . . .

"All these institutions fall under ministers, and the ministers fall under the president," he said.

Presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari yesterday said the president has far more important things to attend to than commenting on "who said what".

In a media statement yesterday, Nored's chief executive officer, Fillemon Nakashole, said there is ongoing engagement between Nored, NamPower and other key stakeholders to ensure there will be no further suspension of electricity to Nored's customers.

He said the electricity distribution company regrets the power outage in the north on Monday.

Sources at NamPower told The Namibian that a meeting between the power company and Shiimi has been scheduled for Thursday to determine whether stage two of power cuts would be implemented.

Stage two power cuts are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week between 17h00 and 19h00.