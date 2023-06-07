Namibia: Cricket Namibia Supports Cancer Association

Cricket Namibia and its partners presented a cheque of N$152 700 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Sunday.

The donation was made as a result of Cricket Namibia and its partners' #Pledge4Pink awareness campaign, which involved planning a number of activities and events to raise awareness and funds for CAN.

Donations will be used to support cancer patients and spread knowledge about cancer early detection and prevention.

The CEO of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller said they were proud to be able to give back to the community.

"It is an honor to finally present the Cancer Association of Namibia with a cheque. We appreciate the support from our partners; APS, Pupkewiz Motors, MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, Richelieu and Future Media. We appreciate your financial and moral support for the #Pledge4Pink campaign. Being affiliated with the Cancer Association of Namibia is something we are proud to do as a sports organization to give back to the community," he said.

The CEO of CAN, Rolf Hansen said the donation will be a great boost in the fight against cancer in Namibia.

"Cancer is on the rise in Namibia. The N$152 700 will support our national outreach initiatives and health centres. The screening of approximately 15 000 Namibians will be possible thanks to this collaboration with #Pledge4Pink. Thank you to all the sponsors who helped make this initiative a success."