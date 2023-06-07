Zimbabwe: Freeman Wins Big At Zimbabwe Music Awards 2023

Popular Zimdancehall chanter Freeman walked away the biggest winner at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA), which were held on June 3rd, 2023 in Harare. The awards, which were hosted by musician and comedian Vimbai Mutinhiri, featured a wide range of categories, including Song of the Year, Best Female Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Group/Duo of the Year, and Producer of the Year.

The nominees and winners were selected by a panel of judges, and the competition was fierce in many categories. However, there were some clear winners on the night.

In the Song of the Year category, Freeman HKD took home the award for his song "Vakomana VeDrip." Freeman was also named Best Male Artist of the Year, while Feli Nandi was named Best Female Artist of the Year.

In the Group/Duo of the Year category, Indosakusa took home the award. The group, which has been performing for over 30 years, is known for their traditional Zimbabwean music.

In the Album of the Year category, Freeman HKD's album "David & Goliath" was the winner. The album, which was released in 2022, features a mix of genres, including Zimdancehall, hip hop, and Afropop.

The ZIMA Awards are a prestigious event in Zimbabwe, and they provide a platform for Zimbabwean artists to showcase their talent to a national and international audience. The awards also help to promote Zimbabwean music and culture.

Here is a list of the winners of the Zimbabwe Music Awards 2023:

Song of the Year: "Vakomana VeDrip" by Freeman HKD

Best Male Artist of the Year: Freeman HKD

Best Female Artist of the Year: Feli Nandi

Group/Duo of the Year: Indosakusa

Album of the Year: "David & Goliath" by Freeman HKD

Best Zimdancehall: Freeman HKD

Best Sungura: Mark Ngwazi

Best Afropop / Afrofusion: Ishan

Best Hip Hop: Saintfloew

Best Collaboration: "Fire Emoji Remix" by Leo Magozz Featuring Various Artists

Best Contemporary Gospel: Janet Manyowa

Best Traditional Gospel: Dorcas Moyo

Best RnB & Soul: Nyasha Timbe

Best Jazz: Josh Meck

Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito, EDM): Leslie Kampila

Best Music Video: "Vaudze" by Janet Manyowa

Best Videographer: Studio Art Pictures

Best Diaspora: Dr Chaii

Best Tshibilika: Insimbi Zezhwane

Best Traditional (Chinyakare, Chimurenga): Mary Anibal

Best Folore Traditional (Chinyakare, Chimurenga): Amaqaqa

Best Alternative: Feli Nandi

Producer of the Year: Oskid

Lifetime Achievement Award: Tymon 'Whitehorse' Mabaleka

The ZIMA Awards were a night of celebration for Zimbabwean music and talent. The awards showcased the best of what Zimbabwean music has to offer, and they provided a platform for Zimbabwean artists to reach a wider audience.