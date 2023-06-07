Rwanda: Kagame Dismisses Generals Muganga, Mutiganda

In his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Paul Kagame dismissed from service Maj Gen Aloys Muganga and Brig Gen Francis Mutiganda.

They were dismissed along with 14 other officers from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

The dismissals were announced in a statement issued by RDF dated June 7.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda and C-in-C of RDF has dismissed from RDF Maj Gen Aloys Muganga, Brig Gen Francis Mutiganda along with 14 officers. He has also authorized the dismissal of 116 other ranks and approved the rescission of service contracts of 112 other ranks. The dismissals and rescission of service contracts take immediate effect," read the statement.

Muganga previously served as acting Chief of Staff, RDF Reserve Force, in 2018, and later in 2019 appointed the commander of the mechanised division.

On the other hand, Mutiganda previously served as the Director General, External Security at the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) until October 2018 when he was recalled back to RDF headquarters.

According to Law Nº38/2015 on downsizing, discharge, demobilisation and dismissal in RDF, officers or troops can be dismissed due to gross misconduct.

The dismissal of the two generals came a day after Kagame made a major shakeup in the military leadership that saw the appointment of the new Minister of Defence Juvénal Marizamunda replacing Maj Gen Albert Murasira while Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura.