Rwanda: Juno Kizigenza Reveals Star-Studded Track-List for Debut Album 'Yaraje'

6 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwanda's Afro-fusion music star Bosco Kwizera popularly known Juno Kizigenza, has unveiled the official track-list for his upcoming debut album 'Yaraje', which features Rwanda's music legends including Riderman, Knowless Butera, King James and Bruce Melodie among the others.

Dubbed 'Yaraje', the album is scheduled for release on June 15. As the anticipation for the album intensifies, the singer on Tuesday, June 6, released the official tracklist of the album. The 17-tracklist project features Riderman, King James, Knowless Butera, BullDogg, Bruce Melodie, Kenny Sol and legendary showbiz journalist Ally Sud.

Kizigenza's album track-list is composed of 11 singles and six collaborations with top local artistes. He recorded 'Umusore' with Ally Soud, 'Umugisha' ft Knowless Butera, 'You' ft King James, 'Overdose' ft BullDogg, 'My Wife' ft Riderman and 'Igitangaza' featuring Bruce Melodie and Kenny Sol.

The other songs are; 'Yaraje', 'Champion', 'Roke', 'Abracadabra', 'Isengesho', 'Mama', 'Biraryoha', 'Tonight', 'La Vie', and 'Zezenge'.

The highly anticipated album will be Kizigenza's first personal project of 2023. One of the songs many await is 'Igitangaza' which features all of the former 'Igitangaza Music' label musicians Kenny Sol and Bruce Melodie who is the CEO and the founder of the music label.

