Rwanda: Munyantwali to Run Unopposed in Ferwafa Elections

Police Chairman Alphonse Munyantwali will stand unopposed during the forthcoming elections of the Rwanda football governing body (FERWAFA).

A new president of the FA will be elected on June 24 to replace former president Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana who resigned from office on April 19 citing personal reasons including what he termed as "a lot of work."

Nizeyimana stepped down after serving two years of his four-year term that was expected to end in June 2024.

Ferwafa's election commission on Tuesday confirmed Munyantwal as the lone candidate contesting to become president of the Rwandan FA.

The former governor of Southern and Western Provinces is not new in the world of football. He was the Mayor of Nyamagabe District when Amagaju FC got promoted to the topflight league in 2015.

During his tenure in office, the district was always supportive to the club until it got promoted to the topflight league.

Campaigns for qualified candidates will officially start on June 14 and conclude on June 23 just one day before the elections.

Apart from the presidency, there are 11 more positions that will be contested for; including the first and second vice-presidents.

Ferwafa interim boss Marcel Matiku Habyarimana and Richard Mugisha are also the sole candidates for the first and second Vice-president positions respectively among the others.

Meanwhile, former Rayon Sports President Chance Denys Gacinya, who had interest in the second vice-president position, is among aspirants whose nominations were rejected.