Africa: Women Creating Wealth Launches a Book Which Has a Collection of Stories By African Women Entrepreneurs

Africa is believed to have the highest proportion of women entrepreneurs. Despite the challenges women face in many African countries, they make remarkable strides in entrepreneurship. In fact, according to the World Bank, women make up the majority of entrepreneurs in Africa. This is a testament to the resilience and determination of African women, who are defying the odds and carving out their own paths to success.

For the past 10 years, the Graça Machel Trust has made its mission to help African women entrepreneurs deal with the challenges they face and get to a point in their businesses where they create wealth. The 2nd edition of the Women Creating Wealth (WCW): A Collection of Stories by African women entrepreneurs book compiles inspiring stories from 45 successful African women entrepreneurs from different parts of Africa, sharing what they have learned in their entrepreneurship journey. These women, in different business sectors, have participated in our Women Creating Wealth programme, which helped them grow as individuals and businesswomen. The book explores the challenges African women entrepreneurs face, the strategies they use to overcome these challenges, and the lessons we can learn from their experiences.

With support from the Mastercard Foundation (MCF), which has been a key player in supporting women entrepreneurs across Africa, we hope to empower many more women and help them take charge of their own economic futures and contribute to the growth and development of their communities and the continent at large.

This book is a powerful testament to African women entrepreneurs' resilience, determination, and creativity. It highlights their struggles, successes, and lessons learned along the way. By sharing these stories, we hope to inspire and motivate other women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and show the world that Africa is prosperous with women entrepreneurs committed to creating wealth and prosperity for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Over the years, Women Creating Wealth (WCW) has supported over 400 women and will be adding more this year through several partner programmes, including The Mastercard Foundation. In 2017, the first book was published. This was a collection of inspiring stories of 60 women entrepreneurs from across Africa, ranging from small to large businesses. It showcased diverse profiles of women entrepreneurs growing their enterprises and sharing lessons for other female entrepreneurs to do the same.

To discover the secrets of these amazing women, download your free HERE.

To purchase the printed book, email: wcwinfo@gracamachetrust.org