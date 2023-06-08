Uganda: Ghetto Kids Thanks Their Fans As They Bow Out of Britain's Got Talent

Uganda's Ghetto Kids have thanked fans for their unwavering support despite their missing out on the top prize in Britain's Got Talent.

A group of talented young dancers from Uganda warmed hearts around the world after earning the coveted "golden buzzer" on the show.

The Ghetto Kids are a dance troupe of children between the ages of five and 13 growing up in a child care institution in Uganda. Putting on electrifying performances that showed off their personalities and impressive choreography, the children made it to the final.

The group told the BBC that despite missing the top prize, which has gone to Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, they were happy with the support people gave them. As a winner, Venn pocketed 250,000 pounds.

The Norwegian won with 22.5 percent whereas the Ugandan group came sixth with 10.1 percent

The Kids from the poor streets of Kampala in Uganda represent the dreams, aspirations and desires of the many children living in the ghetto, on the streets and in other unsafe places and lacking the basic needs of life.

With their amazing talent the siblings made it to the glitzy stage of Britain's Got Talent.

They have also been privileged to work with several international acts like French Montana, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, WizKid, Eddy Kenzo, Runtown, Japanese Pikotaro and so many others. They have been featured on some of the world's prestigious platforms.

The Ghetto Kids first became an internet sensation in 2014 when their homemade dance video featuring the hit "Sitya Loss" by Eddy Kenzo went viral.

The video clip of several youngsters dancing on a dirt road opened a floodgate of opportunities for the group whose videos on YouTube have had many millions of hits.

In 2022, the crew took to the stage at the World Cup in Qatar, one of a number of live performances across the globe.