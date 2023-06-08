Rwanda: Bralirwa's Safety-First Approach Leads to 8 Years of Accident-Free Operations

Bralirwa Plc, the leading Rwandan beverage company, recently celebrated the remarkable achievement of being accident-free for eight years at their Soft Drink Plant in Kigali.

The company's soft drinks plant was recently awarded the Coca-Cola Safety Franchise Award in Africa for the year 2022 based on a criterion that evaluates the safety incidents and events, safety program implementation, clear and visible demonstration of safety leadership and embracing innovation and technology.

Bralirwa attributes this great milestone to the company's strict adherence to its values, that promote safety for all, as well as the teams' dedication to implementing the safety standards. As part of the Heineken Company, Bralirwa has embraced the HEINEKEN Life Saving Commitments, which stipulate clear standards to create a safe workplace for all.

Part of the safety initiatives that were put in place include staff mandatory and regular trainings on safety standards, high level risk assessment, regular monitoring procedures, safety benchmarking, and provision of PPE materials.

In addition, the company's 'Golden Principle' safety program encourages employees to be proactive, take responsibility for their own safety, and speak up if they believe a task cannot be executed safely. According to the team, this safety-first mindset played a crucial role in achieving the eight years accident-free operations for the Kigali Soft Drinks Plant and over one year for the Gisenyi brewery.

"The safety of our people, plant, and processes is of utmost importance to us. Achieving these milestones is a testament to our collective efforts and commitment to empowering employees to prioritize safety and take proactive measures to prevent accidents," said Etienne Saada, Bralirwa's Managing Director.

The company regularly engages stakeholders, local communities, and third-party contractors such as transportation companies and suppliers to promote and prioritize safety awareness to guarantee compliance with the company's safety standards.

Bralirwa's efforts to promote a safety culture set a good example for other companies, not just in the beverage industry, but across all industries. The company's strategy emphasizes the importance of people-centered and proactive safety measures in providing a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders.