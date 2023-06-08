South Africa: Thabo Bester Case - Magudumana Seeks to Appeal 'Deportation' Ruling - South African News Briefs - June 8, 2023

Dr Magudumana Requests Appeal in 'Deportation' Ruling at Bloemfontein High Court

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is currently in prison, plans to appeal the ruling of the Bloemfontein High Court in the Supreme Court of Appeal, reports News24. Magudumana approached the High Court claiming that her deportation from Tanzania, where she was tracked and "deported" to South Africa on 13 April 2023, was unlawful. The High Court dismissed her application, stating that her deportation from Tanzania was actually a disguised extradition, but she had willingly left with a convicted criminal, Facebook rapist, and murderer Thabo Bester. Magudumana argues that consent cannot justify an unconstitutional act and questions the court's reliance on outdated cases. She also argues that the nature of consent in her case should be considered.

Former Eskom CEO to Reimburse Bookstore for Stolen Copies of His Book

Former power utility CEO Andre de Ruyter will reimburse a Pretoria bookstore for 15 stolen copies of his book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, reports TimesLive. The owner of Graffiti Books, Leonie van Rensburg, reported the theft, resulting in a loss of over R5,000 for the store. De Ruyter graciously decided to replace the stolen copies, expressing his generosity. The book has been a tremendous success, outselling Jacques Pauw's The President's Keepers and becoming the bestseller in South Africa for two consecutive weeks. Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, expressed pride in the book's success and attributed it to De Ruyter's bravery as a whistle-blower, providing insights into the state of the country and Eskom.

Tshwane Bus Services Suspended for Third Day, Commuters Seek Alternatives

Bus commuters in the Tshwane metropolitan area are facing a third consecutive day of disrupted transportation as bus services remain suspended, reports EWN. Bus services have been suspended since Tuesday after drivers associated with the South African Municipal Workers Union did not report for work. The workers, who reject calling it a strike, expressed dissatisfaction with overtime payments and salary increases. The city has not received an official complaint from the employees but plans to address the drivers since abandoning their posts is against the law. Approximately 160 buses are typically in service on weekdays, affecting a significant customer base. Commuters have been advised to make alternative transportation arrangements.

