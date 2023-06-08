South Africa: Slapp Down - Jacob Zuma Fails in Attempted Private Prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan

7 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Dianne Hawker

The high court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma tried to abuse court processes by privately prosecuting the lead prosecutor in his case and a journalist. He has been ordered to pay both their legal fees.

The high court in Pietermaritzburg has interdicted former president Jacob Zuma from continuing his attempted private prosecution of prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, calling his case an abuse of power.

Zuma had tried to prosecute Downer for allegedly leaking his medical records to Maughan. The records were included in the court documents in Zuma's court case and the court has found that the documents were public records.

The judgment was handed down in a brief hearing on Wednesday. The order says Zuma is "restrained from reinstituting proceedings or from taking any further steps pursuant to the private prosecution" of Maughan. He is also interdicted from pursuing any private prosecution "on substantially the same charges as those advanced in the summons set aside" against Downer. Zuma has been ordered to pay legal costs for both.

No certificate to prosecute Maughan

Zuma had initially obtained a certificate in June 2022 to prosecute Downer after the National Prosecuting Authority declined to do so the previous year. Zuma later added Maughan as an "accused".

In the written judgment, judges Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Thokozile Masipa wrote that the criminal summons against Maughan is unlawful as she is not mentioned anywhere in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.