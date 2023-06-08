Kenya: Azimio Principals Boycott National Prayers

Nairobi — Top Opposition leaders boycotted the annual National Prayer breakfast that brings together leaders from various sectors.

Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua were no-show at the prayers held at Safari Park hotel, a day after issuing a statement vowing to boycott.

Individual MPs and Senators from the Opposition were however, present.

In their statement, Tuesday, the Azimio principals said they can't attend the prayers citing insincerity from President William Ruto's administration.

The coalition stated that the prayer breakfast does not offer the opportunity for the country to show humility before God.

"Instead, the event will dishonor God and country with displays of arrogance, superiority , battles and false hope to citizens by Kenya Kwanza "read the statement by Azimio.

The coalition has however indicated that individual Members of Parliament are free to attend the event scheduled to take place at Safari Park hotel.

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi has stated that Members of Parliament allied to the Azimio coalition will not be present.

His Words were further echoed by nominated member of parliament John Mbadi who indicated that he will not be present at tomorrow's prayer breakfast that is set to be graced by President William Ruto as well as deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

"I will not attend tomorrow's prayer breakfast due to very personal reasons "said Mbadi.

The 2023 annual National Prayer Breakfast had been postponed to June 7 by national assembly speaker Moses Wetangula who is mandated to oversee its planning.