Kenya: Wetangula Roots for Reconciliation at National Prayer Breakfast

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged leaders to embrace reconciliation as they conduct their affairs for the benefit of Kenyans.

During the National Prayer Breakfast meeting held at Safari Park Hotel, Wetangula emphasized how reconciliation in the country has saved the nation from hostilities, anarchy and loss of lives.

Wetangula sentiments emerged even as political hostility continue to intensify between President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya led by Raila Odinga, with the latter skipping the prayer meeting.

"I want to encourage us to continue embracing reconciliation as the modus operandi of our public discourses in running our affairs. Reconciliation is anchored in the 2010 constitution under the principle of alternative dispute resolution," Wetangula said.

The National Assembly Speaker reminisced past incidents where the nation has been forced to chart a reconciliatory path for the sake of peace in the nation.

He cited the move by KADU to join forces with KANU after it lost in the 1963 election. KADU dissolved in 1964 and merged with KANU led by Former President Jomo Kenyatta under the persuasion of Tom Mboya upon the KADU leadership.

Wetangula mentioned how the reconciliation through the formation of an IPPG process pacified protest over the composition of the then Electoral Commission of Kenya from the Former President Daniel Moi led to the deaths of 13 protesters on Saba Saba day in 1997.

And, the Kofi Annan-led mediation efforts saved Kenya from the precipice of anarchy following the disputed 2007 general election.

The talks Annan spearheaded led to the formation of a grand coalition government with the late Mwai Kibaki as President while ODM's Raila Odinga was handed a newly created prime ministerial post.

"Reconciliation has had benefits and has been the corner stone of the history of our country," noted Wetangula.

Subsequently, the National Assembly Speaker announced that the National Prayer Breakfast Meeting will be hosted by Parliament annually.

"We have made a decision that the National Prayer Breakfast will be one of the key event of Parliament and our members will not be having a cheque off to underwrite this event. The event will have a determinate day, every last Thursday of May of every year," said Wetangula.

Top Opposition leaders boycotted the annual National Prayer breakfast that brings together leaders from various sectors.

Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua were no-show at the prayers held at Safari Park hotel, a day after issuing a statement vowing to boycott.

Individual MPs and Senators from the Opposition were however, present.

In their statement, Tuesday, the Azimio principals said they can't attend the prayers citing insincerity from President William Ruto's administration.

The coalition stated that the prayer breakfast does not offer the opportunity for the country to show humility before God.

"Instead, the event will dishonor God and country with displays of arrogance, superiority , battles and false hope to citizens by Kenya Kwanza "read the statement by Azimio.