Kenya: Sabina Chege Appeals to Azimio MPs to Rethink Removal as Deputy Minority Whip

Nairobi — Nominated Senator Sabina Chege has urged Azimio legislators to re-think her removal as deputy Minority whip in the spirit of reconciliation.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast meeting Wednesday, Chege explained that her move to show dalliance with the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration was as result of her ‘seeing the bigger picture’.

The National Assembly Deputy Minority Whip is on the verge of being removed from the coveted post following a resolution made by Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

“I pray to my colleagues in Parliament to also reconcile with me because the best thing I did is not to run away from them but just think about the bigger picture of Kenya,” she said.

As a nominated MP who hails from the former ruling party, the acting Jubilee Party Leader in the Kanini Kega faction told Azimio Coalition to make peace that Kenya Kwanza Alliance validly obtained grip of the country’s leadership.

“It’s important that we accept the will of God. It’s us who handed over the power and so it’s necessary that we support the will of God. Not for ourselves but for the betterment of Kenyans,” Chege said.

The Deputy Minority Whip implored National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who is expected to make formal communication on her removal and replacement with Embakasi West MP David Mwenje, to stand up for her.

“Mr Speaker as they plan to remove me as the Deputy Minority Whip I hope you will look at me with a better eye, extend the same branch to my friends in Azimio because there is nothing wrong I have done.I thought about Kenya first and not myself,” Chege stated.

Azimio Resolution

The move to replace Chege, who has since shifted her allegiance to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, comes amid internal party wrangles that so retired President Uhuru Kenyatta loyalists evicted from leadership slots.

Mwenje together with Starehe’s Alex Mwago are the only Jubilee MP that have remained loyal to Kenyatta in the wake of a mass exodus.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi confirmed Tuesday’s resolution was reached during deliberations at a meeting attended by over 130 Azimio members, including party leaders.

Wandayi argued the move aligns with the resolutions made by Azimio’s affiliate party, Jubilee, regarding changes in party leadership.

“In furtherance of those resolutions by Jubilee NDC, Azimio has today (Tuesday) settled on Hon Mark Mwenje, the MP for Embakasi West as the Deputy Minority Whip of the National Assembly. Mwenje will be taking up the position that was left vacant upon the removal of Sabina Chege about a month ago,” Wandayi said.

Wandayi described Mwenje as a “committed, consistent, energetic and youthful fighter who has shown the way to stand up for the people and the party, we have no doubt that he will prove equal the task.”