Kenya: Dutch Side Interested in Kenya Captain Michael Olunga

Nairobi — Netherlands top tier side FC Utrecht are interested in Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga, according to reports in various Dutch news outlets.

The star striker is out of contract with his Qatari Club Al Duhail this month and has been a subject of transfer speculation with Turkish clubs also interested.

According to Dutch Football Website soccernews.nl, Utrecht are seeking an out and out striker for the new season and Olunga features prominently in their wishlist.

Olunga has been a key side for Duhail for the last two campaigns where he has emerged as top scorer both locally and in the Asian Champions League.

The Kenyan skipper was the top scorer in the Qatari League last season, scoring 22 goals in 22 league matches. He scored 33 goals in 29 games across all competitions.

While Duhail might be keen to hold on to their star man who helped them win the league title last season, Olunga might be lured with the possibility of a fresher and bigger challenge.

The Kenyan forward was signed by Duhail from Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol where he played for a season and a half and was named the top scorer and Most valuable Player. He has previously had stints in Spain with FC Girona as well as a brief Chinese stint.

His first base abroad was in Sweden where he turned out for FC Djugardens.