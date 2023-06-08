Kenya: How Tables Turn! Ruto Recalls When He Asked for Forgiveness From Kenyatta

Nairobi — President William Ruto reminisced over the outcome of last year's General Election, recounting how he asked for forgiveness from his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta in the spirit of reconciliation.

Taken aback, President Ruto who officiated the annual National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park hotel, termed it a coincidence that the theme of this year's prayer meeting was reconciliation that was boycotted by Azimio Coalition principals.

"I remember during the 2022 prayer breakfast I was asking for forgiveness from my friend the former President Uhuru Kenyatta, it is interesting that in our first prayer meeting, we are discussing forgiveness," he said.

So awkward were last year's prayers that Ruto did not sit on the same table with his boss then President Kenyatta over their differences that stemmed from his dalliance with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The Head of State openly joked about how the former president is now an "Opposition leader" by virtue of his post as Azimio Coalition Chairman.

"It only happens in Kenya that in our last election, the opposition leader became the government candidate, and the sitting deputy president became the opposition candidate," he said, "and it is even more interesting that "The opposition candidate won the election and the sitting president then handed over power to his deputy. And went ahead to become the leader of the opposition party. That only happens in Kenya."

Even then, the President termed the 2022 General Election as a turning point for the country as Kenyans made their choice away from ethnic influence, saying the campaigns were issues based, for the first time in the country.

"The ethnic configuration that always informed our politics was not there. We had both sides presenting a national face in their formation. The election was about issues. There were issues that we differed on. Others were in support of external borrowing while we argued that borrowing was not good for the nation," Ruto said.

Hinting at the move by Azimio Coalition principals to boycott the prayers, the President thanked the leaders who attended the annual prayer meeting noting that it's prudent for leaders to work together.

"It is not necessary that we will always agree, but it is better to work towards the betterment of our country," Ruto said.

Top Opposition leaders boycotted the annual prayers that bring together leaders from various sectors.

ODM's Raila Odinga, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua of Narc Kenya were no-shows at the prayers held at Safari Park hotel, a day after issuing a statement vowing to boycott.

Individual MPs and Senators from the Opposition were, however, present.

In their statement, Tuesday, the Azimio principals said they can't attend the prayers citing insincerity from President William Ruto's administration.

The coalition stated that the prayer breakfast does not offer the opportunity for the country to show humility before God.

"Instead, the event will dishonor God and country with displays of arrogance, superiority, battles, and false hope to citizens by Kenya Kwanza "read the statement by Azimio.