Kenya: Kiptum Turns Attention to Budapest After Great Showing at Police Championships

Nairobi — The 2012 Hannover Marathon champion Joseph Kiptum says his desire for a place at the World Championships in Budapest has gone a notch higher.

Kiptum said he is getting better by the day and is confident of making the team to this August's global showpiece despite the large number of athletes in Kenya eyeing the same slot.

"That is the intention...to work hard, be aggressive and make Team Kenya to the World Championships in Budapest because I believe I have an outside chance. Of course, there are other areas of my craft I need to work including my speed and stamina," Kiptum said.

Kiptum was in peak form, timing 28:57.41 to finish second in the men's 10,000m at the National Police Service (NPS) Athletics Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday morning.

The winner of the 25-lap race was General Service Unit's (GSU) Timothy Katam who clocked 28:55.27 to take top honours in the tightly-contested event.

Rapid Deployment Unit's (RDU) Edwin Bett was third in 29:00.44.

Kiptum was delighted with the race's outcome, pointing out that it is a massive improvement from last year's edition of the same championships where he clocked a slower time of 29:00.6, also in second place.

"To be honest, I did not expect to be performing as well as I have done today. The weather was quite hot considering I have been in training in a much cooler environment. All in all, it gives me great pleasure to finish second and it is just the right foundation I need to build upon moving forward," Kiptum, who finished fifth in his last race at the Okpekpe 10km race in Nigeria, said.

Kiptum admitted he needs to improve on his time if he is to don the Team Kenya singlet in the Hungarian capital come August.

In other results of the day, the 2017 world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi continued his redemption journey after a two-year doping ban when he won Heat 1 of the men's 1500m, clocking 3:50.91 in first place.

Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) pair of Naibei Kiplimo (3:51.27) and Calistus Kwemoi (3:53.23) finished second and third respectively.

In Heat 2 of the same race, World Indoor 1500m bronze medalist Abel Kipsang clocked 3:48.88 to emerge victorious, ahead of Coast region's Elias Kipruto (3:52.23) and Dominic Mutuku (3:53.16) in second and third respectively.

The two-day championships continue on Thursday at the same venue, with more finals on the cards.