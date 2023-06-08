South Africa: Mzwanele Manyi Sworn in As EFF MP a Month After Joining the Red Berets

Mzwanele Manyi has received a rapid promotion through the ranks of the EFF, being sworn in as a Member of Parliament a month after once again changing political T-shirts.

Former government communications boss Mzwanele Manyi became an EFF Member of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday, just one month after joining the party.

Manyi ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) last month, a party he joined in 2019 on the eve of the general elections. He left the ANC to join the ATM, which then placed Manyi at number 14 on its candidates' list for the elections.

In his resignation letter to the ATM, he said the EFF, being the third largest party in South Africa, is well poised to take over from the ANC quicker than any other party.

In a statement, the EFF said Manyi previously held positions such as CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and director-general of the Department of Labour. It said Manyi's diverse career spanned roles in sectors such as mining, ICT, banking and auto. It included stints with corporations like Anglo American, IBM and Barclays Bank.

"As a senior public official, he applied his comprehensive knowledge of Treasury regulations, strategic financial management, the Public Finance Management Act, labour laws and B-BBEE policies. His leadership further extended to various boards such as Fosad, People's Bank, Computershare and Alexor Diamond Mine," said the...