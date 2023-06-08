Kenya: Isuzu Opens Sh500 Million Vehicles Paint Plant in Nairobi

Nairobi — Isuzu East Africa today opened a Sh500 million paint plant in Nairobi that will see the local vehicle assembler increase production capacity.

The modern facility incorporates electro-deposition (ED) technology, a method of painting that uses electric current to ensure paint reaches all surfaces of a vehicle, giving an ultra-smooth finish.

Isuzu Managing Director Rita Kavashe said the ultra-modern ED paint technology is the first in sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa.

"With the launch of the ED Plant our production capacity today moves from 11,000 units to 18,000 units per year," Kavashe said.

"The Isuzu Electro-Deposition Paint Plant will also be available to other auto manufacturers including motorcycle and three-wheeler assembler."

While unveiling the facility, President Ruto committed to supporting the automotive industry through policy measures across the value chain.

"We purpose to have several policy measures in place that will unlock the full potential of Kenya's automotive industry across the entire value chain and related sectors of the economy," Ruto said.

"Our local assembly is on its growth trajectory hence becoming an influential part of the Kenyan economy and the region," he added.

Kavashe lauded the state's vehicle leasing program, the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative, and the revised assembly regulations for nearly doubling vehicle production in Kenya.

This has moved the industry from 7,000 units to 12,000 units per year in just 4 years, while creating 10,000 jobs across the Isuzu EA value chain.

"The full implementation of KS1515 Standard will be a game changer for the automotive industry, doubling production of commercial vehicles from 12,000 per annum to 24,000 in two years creating an additional 10,000 jobs," Kavasha concluded.