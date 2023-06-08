South Africa: Calls Made to Regulate E-Hailing Services After Vehicles Torched and Drivers Assaulted

8 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

A highly charged meeting at the Kliptown Police Station on Wednesday to quell the feuding between e-hailing services and taxi operators centred on regulation.

'The first thing I want to say is that we are not fighting e-hailing operators," said Myekeleni Eric Madlala, chairperson of the Soweto Taxi Services (STS).

Madlala was speaking at a tense meeting at the Kliptown Police Station in Soweto on Wednesday, called to try to quell tensions between taxi and e-hailing operations after ongoing attacks on e-hailing drivers and their vehicles.

"What has led to the problems that brought us here today is that our brothers in the e-hailing sector no longer know who they are," said Madlala.

"They no longer operate as e-hailing cars. These are no longer e-hailing vehicles and they also know that," said Madlala.

"We have a big problem in our malls. Our e-hailing brothers no longer operate on their apps," he continued.

"They now pick up customers in malls in lines as if they operated a taxi rank," Madlala said. "That does not sit well with us. You cannot build a home on top of another person's home."

On Monday, 5 June, a Hyundai Atos was torched in Protea Glen, Soweto, with the driver narrowly evading the assailants. This incident was preceded by attacks on e-hailing vehicles at the Maponya Mall, also in Soweto....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.