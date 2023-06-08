Rwanda: Kagame Swears in New Defence Minister, Military Chiefs

7 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, June 7, challenged the newly appointed military leaders to fulfill their new responsibilities by working hard for the peace and development of Rwandans.

Kagame, who was officiating at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister for Defence, Juvénal Marizamunda, and military chiefs of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), said that he had no doubt the new appointees would fulfill their new tasks given the various leadership roles they have previously held within the army.

"I want to first thank the new leaders for accepting these new roles. The goal is one and that is to serve our country," President Kagame said during the ceremony at Village Urugwiro.

"We have to give it our best, work effectively and at the same time keep in mind the value of our responsibilities."

The new Minister for Defence Marizamunda replaces Maj. Gen Albert Murasira, who has served in the position since 2018.

Marizamunda was until his new appointment the Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).

Under the new changes, Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura, who has served in this capacity since November 2019.

Also sworn in is Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi as the new Army Chief of Staff, replacing Muganga, while Brig Gen Evariste Murenzi, moved to Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).

Kagame challenged the leaders to fulfill their responsibilities citing that there is undoubtedly no reason why Rwandans should not have confidence in the new army leadership.

