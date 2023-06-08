Angola: DWF Angola Presents the CAB4CLE Project At the Provincial Level

press release

The CAB4CLE Provincial Presentation Workshop occurred in Huambo, Angola, on 23 May. All relevant stakeholders participated, including the Governor's representative, municipal administration, traditional authorities (King of Huambo and King of Chinjenje), CSOs, political parties, universities and media.

DWF Angola Country Director Augusto Santana highlighted the activities of DWF in the SADC region.

Introducing the CSO Capacity Building For Credible Local Elections project, he remarked: " With this project, we strive to enhance the capacity and knowledge for our civil society to embark on evidence-based advocacy for democratic local governance and to participate in the local electoral processes more meaningfully."

There was significant interaction with participants who welcomed the project and emphasised its relevance - looking forward to its actual implementation and impact. One of the other expected results of this project is an increased engagement of National level electoral stakeholders- including the CNE, political parties, and government institutions - to facilitate joint reflection and learn and address issues contributing to credible electoral processes.

The next provincial workshop took place in Huíla on 6 June, while the following one will be hosted in Benguela end of June.

Participants have affirmed that the workshops are productive and expressed their willingness to participate in CAB4CLE activities. The dialogue and co-creation platform launched by the project is expected to be a healthy stakeholder-interaction mechanism to promote citizen participation in the upcoming local elections.

---

About CAB4CLE

The CSO Capacity Building for Credible Local Elections (CAB4CLE) project is a two-year project implemented in Angola by DWF with partners Rede Terra and Centro Nacional de Aconselhamento (National Counselling Centre - NCC).

The project's primary focus is to empower and capacitate CSOs to play an influential role in conducting civic and voter education, advocate for local electoral processes for credible local government elections and contribute towards the electoral reforms agenda in Angola. The project will work with CSOs but at different levels to achieve this.