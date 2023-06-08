Uganda: Public to Get Free Services At Uganda Baati Health Camp

Members of the public will have an opportunity to get free medical services during a health camp organized by roofing sheets manufacturer, Uganda Baati Limited.

Speaking during the launch of the two day medical camp in Kampala ,Uganda Baati CEO, George Arodi emphasized the importance of regular wellness check-ups.

"As an organization, we are actively implementing policies and programs that promote a healthy work-life balance, offering wellness resources, and supporting initiatives that will improve the health of our staff and the communities that we serve."

At the health camp, there will be free HIV, Hepatitis B, Malaria, blood pressure testing, safe male circumcision, dental check, eye examination and blood donation.

Arodi said they have partnered with different medical service providers including IDI, Ruby Hospital, Lapaire, Lancet Laboratories, Minet, Malaria Free Uganda, KCCA, C-Care, Uganda Blood Transfusion, and Bhandari dental care to offer free medical services to the communities catering to the different health needs of the people.

Dr. David Kawalya of Lancet Laboratories highlighted that women living with HIV are 6 times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to women without HIV.

"It is important for all young women to get checked early to curb any early signs of cervical cancer before it's late. The World Health Organization report indicates that cervical cancer can be comprehensively controlled through primary vaccination against HPV, screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions, and if diagnosed, palliative care is advised," Dr.Kawalya noted.

Dr. Alan Shonubi, the Uganda Baati Board Chairperson noted "In the fast-paced world of business, health is a precious asset that is usually taken for granted. Employees are consumed by deadlines, targets, and their daily lives programs forgetting to prioritize their health. Additionally, most of our communities are vulnerable and cannot afford decent health services. As Uganda Baati, we are pleased to recognize the importance of investing in health to improve the overall quality of life."

According to the Annual health sector performance report 2021/22 by the Ministry of Health, there was an indication to create emergency finance systems for health centers, increase awareness and sensitization about COVID-19, encourage and educate communities about family planning, increase testing for Hepatitis B and vaccination programs, all while ensuring availability and access to the medical services and supplies.

The Uganda Baati CEO noted that there is still a need to improve the state of the health sector in our country, adding that the company is happy to contribute to this with free health services to communities at their Kampala and Tororo clinics.

" The company conducts weekly community outreaches to extend healthcare services to vulnerable communities. At the clinics, free immunization, Hepatitis B vaccinations, malaria testing, and general consultations with the masses are conducted."

He commended the different medical partners that have joined Uganda Baati for such a noble cause an encouraged everyone to embrace this initiative as an opportunity for growth, self-reflection, and positive change.