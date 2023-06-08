East Africa: #newsalert - Ethiopian Forces in Somalia Foil Attack By Al-Shabaab Militants: Foreign Ministry

7 June 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ethiopian forces "foiled an attack by the terrorist Al-Shabaab group in Dolow town on the Ethiopia-Somalia border."

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, the militant group Al-Shabaab has failed in its terrorist act that it was planning carry out today in the Dolo area of the Ethio-Somalia border."

Earlier, Somali media reported that Ethiopian National Defense Forces who are not part of the ATMIS but are supporting the Federal Government of Somalia's campaign to eliminate Al -Shabab have thwarted an attack at their base in Dolow, located in southern Somalia.

"According to a senior Somalia National Army, who confirmed the incident, the first vehicle, a Toyota Surf Hilux, exploded at the entrance of the base, causing significant damage and injuring four soldiers," SONNA reported, adding that "due to the swift and decisive actions of the Ethiopian forces, the second vehicle, a Suzuki SUV, was neutralized before reaching the base, averting any further harm."

The Ministry Foreign Affairs said that "the Federal Defense Forces successfully foiled the group's attempt to cause damage in the area by deploying snipers", and that "members of the terrorist group were destroyed along with the weapons they brought with them." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.