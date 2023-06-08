East Africa: #newsalert - Ethiopian Forces in Somalia Foil Attack By Al-Shabaab Militants: Foreign Ministry

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ethiopian forces "foiled an attack by the terrorist Al-Shabaab group in Dolow town on the Ethiopia-Somalia border."

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, the militant group Al-Shabaab has failed in its terrorist act that it was planning carry out today in the Dolo area of the Ethio-Somalia border."

Earlier, Somali media reported that Ethiopian National Defense Forces who are not part of the ATMIS but are supporting the Federal Government of Somalia's campaign to eliminate Al -Shabab have thwarted an attack at their base in Dolow, located in southern Somalia.

"According to a senior Somalia National Army, who confirmed the incident, the first vehicle, a Toyota Surf Hilux, exploded at the entrance of the base, causing significant damage and injuring four soldiers," SONNA reported, adding that "due to the swift and decisive actions of the Ethiopian forces, the second vehicle, a Suzuki SUV, was neutralized before reaching the base, averting any further harm."

The Ministry Foreign Affairs said that "the Federal Defense Forces successfully foiled the group's attempt to cause damage in the area by deploying snipers", and that "members of the terrorist group were destroyed along with the weapons they brought with them." AS