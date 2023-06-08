Tanzania: Do Effective Audit On E-Government Systems-Internal Auditors Told

Morogoro — GOVERNMENT internal auditors have been reminded to adhere to laws, regulations and guidelines of the e-government when audit projects and ICT systems in public offices.

Doing so would enable them, using their audit reports, provide constructive recommendations to the government.

This is according to Assistant Internal Auditor General, Mr Paison Mwamnyasi, who was speaking recently in Morogoro during the official opening of second session of training for internal auditors from councils and 13 regions in Tanzania mainland.

Mr Mwamnyasi noted that the training on audit on systems and projects of the ICT in the government was important for the internal auditors in building capacity to simplify their work and offer proper advice to the government.

"When you understand how systems operate, you can properly audit and write good report as well as give useful recommendations," he stated.

Commenting, Director of Compliance and Security Management at the e-Government Authority (e-GA), Mr Sylvani Shayo, said that the internal auditors should observe law, regulations, standards and guidelines of the e-government when doing auditing on ICT projects and systems in their institutions.

He pointed out that the e-GA in collaboration with the Office of the Internal Auditor General (IAG) was still providing training to internal auditors so as to make them do audit on the ICT systems effectively.

On her part, e-GA's manager of standards and compliance, Ms Sultana Seiff, said the authority was keen not to let anyone behind in the use of ICT because the world has been digitised.

"Internal auditors are trained in order to increase their efficiency at their work and improve government services provision digitally.

The five-day training started on June 5 involved 110 internal auditors from different councils and regions of Dodoma, Tabora, Singida, Kigoma, Mara, Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Shinyanga, Rukwa, Kagera, Geita, Simiyu and Katavi.

The first session of the training was held in March this year when 133 internal auditors from different councils and 13 regions in Tanzania mainland participated.