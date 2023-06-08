Rwanda: IGP Namuhoranye On Working Visit in Italy

7 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye, is in Italy for a 3-day working visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Lt. Gen Teo Luzi, the Commander General of the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri.

On Tuesday, June 6, IGP Namuhoranye and Lt. Gen Luz held discussions in Rome, on strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation between the two institutions.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Carabiniere signed a cooperation pact in 2017, which has since guided strong policing relations in capacity development such as peace support operations, counter-terrorism, aviation security, public order management, VIP protection, cybercrime, traffic and road safety, public health and environmental security, among others.

On Monday, June 5, IGP Namuhoranye also attended the 209th anniversary of the foundation of Carabinieri, at "Salvo d'Acquisto" barracks in Rome.

He also visited the Sabaudia Centre of Excellence for the Protection of the Environment and the Care of Territory; Special Operations Group headquarters; and Carabiniere Command and Coordination Centre.

