Southern Africa: Vice President Meets With SADC Science Center Delegation

7 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Vice President of the Republic Esperança da Costa Wednesday addressed the operation of the Science Center of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) during a meeting with a delegation from the organisation headed by minister Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo.

Speaking to the press, the president of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Science Center for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL), Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, highlighted the financial support for the institution by the German government and the Union European.

Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo also spoke of the holding, in Angola, of the Southern Africa regional workshop, as part of the Global Monitoring Programme for Environment and Security (GMES), which will include the participation of 32 young people, 12 of them Angolans.

The event is an initiative of SASSCAL and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aimed at bringing policy decisions from African leaders and other stakeholders on the continent's wetlands, environment and water resources management.

However, she considered "the integration of Angola in multilateral initiatives crucial, as part of human and infrastructural training linked to science and technology".

Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo added that, with the participation of Angola, the researchers are living up to the financial contribution of the Angolan government in training projects involving students in doctoral programmes at a university in Namibia.

FMA/SC/ADR/TED/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.