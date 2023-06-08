Angola: Egypt's President Leaves Angola

Luanda — The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi left Luanda Wednesday afternoon bound for Mozambique, after a few-hour visit to Angola, as part of the strengthening bilateral cooperation.

At the Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received farewell greetings from the minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

In Luanda, the statesman was received by President João Lourenço, as well as witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding, within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations.

The two countries agreed to cooperate in matters of Security and Public Order, with the legal instrument signed by the Ministers of the Interior of Angola Eugénio Laborinho and of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.

At the ceremony, witnessed by the Statesmen of the two countries, João Lourenço (Angola) and Abdel Fattah El-Sissi (Egypt), the two countries also signed Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Assistance on Groundwater.

The Memorandum was signed by the ministers of Energy and Water of Angola, João Baptista Borges, and of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry.

Political-diplomatic relations between both countries were formalised on March 26, 1987, through the signing, in Luanda, of the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

ANGOP learnt that after Mozambique, the Egyptian president will visit the Republic of Zambia, continuing his tour of this region of Southern Africa.

Abdel Fattah Saeed El-Sisi has been President of Egypt since 2014.

Born on November 19, 1954, in Al-Jamaliyah, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi previously served as President of the African Union (2019-2020). SL/SC/ADR/NIC