Angola: President Invites Egyptian Companies to Operate in Angolan Market

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço this Wednesday in Luanda assured that there is space for Egyptian international companies in the field of civil construction and others to operate in the Angolan market.

The Angolan statesman was speaking to the press, as part of the visit to Angola by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The Statesman said he believes that there are companies in the civil construction sector that can bring experience from Egypt to Angola.

"We thank you, since our country is under construction, we still have a lot to build and the competition still leaves plenty of room for other civil construction companies to enter our market", he pointed out.

João Lourenço underlined that the areas of interest in which the two countries would like to see increased investment were identified, such as agriculture, livestock, tourism, pharmaceutical industry, defence, information technology and cybersecurity.

"We identified the sector of water, public works, construction of public infrastructure and, in this field, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi let us know that Egypt has built, in recent years, several cities from scratch, including a new capital that will be inaugurated by the end of this year", he added.

Invitation

President João Lourenço took the opportunity to invite his Egyptian counterpart to participate in the festivities of the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence, in November 2025.

In turn, the Egyptian Statesman invited his Angolan counterpart to visit Egypt, whose date of the visit, promptly accepted by President João Lourenço, will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

The two Statesmen reviewed the peace and security situation on the continent.

They focused on the matters such as the conflict in the Horn of Africa, the situation in Mozambique, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in the Sahel region and the conflict in Sudan, which shares the border with Egypt.

Both defended the need to work at the level of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Arab League, to find the best solutions to definitive peace in Sudan.

In his speech, the President João Lourenço spoke of the need for the countries that are bathed by the River Nile to share this good the nature offers, water.

They also spoke about the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine and, by the way, President João Lourenço said that there was an identical point of view between the two countries.

"Therefore, Angola and Egypt defend, both, the need, while there is still time, to put an end to this conflict that has caused a series of various crises such as humanitarian, security, energy and food", he underlined.

Political-diplomatic cooperation relations between both countries were formalised on March 26, 1987, when they signed the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Luanda. DC/AL/ADR/NIC