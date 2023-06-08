Seychelles: Canada Announces New Visa Free Rules for 13 Countries, Seychelles Included

Canada has announced visa free travel for eligible travellers from 13 additional countries, including Seychelles.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Sean Fraser, the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

This applies only to travellers from the 13 countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa for up to six months.

The 13 additional countries are Seychelles, Philippines, Morocco, Panama, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Thailand.

Seychellois citizens that are not eligible will still need visas to travel to Canada and must have a Seychelles passport that is valid for six months beyond the period of the intended stay in Canada. Also needed is proof of onward travel (departure) from the northern American country.

Meanwhile, no visa is required to enter Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean but before departure, all visitors must apply for a travel authorisation through the Seychelles Electronic Border System platform.