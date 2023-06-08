Africa: CAF to Conduct FIFA U17, U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier Draw On Thursday

As part of the busy calendar for women's football on the African continent, CAF has confirmed the draw dates for the U17 Women's FIFA World Cup and U20 FIFA Women's World Cup™ Qualifiers.

Both draws will take place at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, 08 June 2023 at 13h00 local time (10h00 GMT). The draws will officially kick off the road to the two 2024 women's football global events.

For the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup™, a total of 25 nations will be involved in the drawing of lots, while 35 have been confirmed for the U20 edition.

Qualifiers for both competitions will be contested on a home and away basis.

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Qualifier Format:

First Round: Composed of two (2) teams. (The 2 teams are determined according to their participation in the last U17 Women's World Cup editions).

Second Round: the qualified teams from the first round in addition to the twenty-three (23) exempted teams will play in the second round. 12 teams will qualify for the 3rd round.

Third Round: The 12 qualified teams will play the third round qualifying 6 teams for the 4th round.

Fourth Round: the 6 qualified teams will play the fourth round qualifying three (3) teams for the U17 WWC.

25 Nations confirmed for the draw:

Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central Africa, DR Congo, Djibouti, Eq. Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda & Zambia

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup™ Qualifier Full Draw Procedure - Click here

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup™ Qualifier Format:

First round is composed of 6 teams. (The 6 teams are determined according to their participation in the last U20 Women's World Cup editions).

Second round: the 3 qualified teams from the first round in addition to the 29 exempted teams will play the 2nd round. 16 teams will qualify for the 3rd round.

Third round: The 16 qualified teams will play the 3rd round qualifying 8 teams for the 4th round.

Fourth round: the 8 qualified teams will play the 4th round qualifying 4 teams to the 5th round.

Fifth Round: the 4 qualified teams will play the last round qualifying 2 teams to the U20 WWC.

35 Nations confirmed for the draw:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eq. Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda & Zambia

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup™ Qualifier Full Draw Procedure - Click here