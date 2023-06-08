South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Discusses Upcoming Engagements With President Putin

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with President Putin where he briefed President Putin on the upcoming African Leaders Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia.

The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the end of July in St. Petersburg, in the Russian Federation.

President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission.

The telephone conversation with President Putin followed a discussion which took place on Monday, 05 June 2023 amongst the African leaders.

The leaders discussed their forthcoming engagements with Presidents Putin and Zelensky regarding exploring ways of bringing an end to the conflict.