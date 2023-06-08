South Africa: President Ramaphosa Discusses Upcoming Engagements With President Putin

8 June 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with President Putin where he briefed President Putin on the upcoming African Leaders Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia.

The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the end of July in St. Petersburg, in the Russian Federation.

President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission.

The telephone conversation with President Putin followed a discussion which took place on Monday, 05 June 2023 amongst the African leaders.

The leaders discussed their forthcoming engagements with Presidents Putin and Zelensky regarding exploring ways of bringing an end to the conflict.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.