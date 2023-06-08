Uganda: Man Killed, Hanged On Tree in Kampala

7 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which an unidentified people killed a man and hang his body on a tree in Kampala.

The incident according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened in Masiro Zone 3, Nakulabye parish in Lubaga division.

"The incident was reported today at 6am by concerned members of the public, specifically boda boda riders, who suspect it to be a case of murder by hanging involving an unidentified male adult in his early 30s , the body was found hanging on the tree and both hands tied together," Owoyesigyire said.

He said Nakulabye police together with UPDF officer swiftly cordoned off the scene.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available. Old Kampala Police is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased individual."

He asked members of the public to remain calm as investigations into the incident continue but asked anyone with information about the crime to provide it with police to aid in investigations.

