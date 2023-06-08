Uganda: Phones Stolen From Revelers During Vumbula Uganda Festival in Jinja Recovered in Kampala

7 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The police in Kampala have recovered several items including phones stolen approximately 84km away in Jinja over the weekend.

The items were stolen from revelers during the just concluded two day Vumbula Uganda Festival in Jinja.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the items were recovered during an intelligence led joint operation by the Cyber unit, Forensic directorate, Crime Intelligence directorate and Flying Squad unit.

"Our team of dedicated police officers conducted a raid in Kyebando Central Zone, resulting in the apprehension of two suspects. The individuals have been identified as Nuwamanya Julius, also known as Nsubuga James, aged 20, and Kisakye Mark, aged 20, both residents of Kyebando Central Zone, Kampala District. Nuwamanya Julius, is a technician by profession, while Kisakye Mark is self-employed," Owoyesigyire said.

He said during the operation, 12 iPhones, three Samsung phones, one Itel make, a Nokia, power bank, three national IDs, a passport in the name of Judith Kyarimpa, an identity card in the name of Judith Kyarimpa, eight MTN sim cards, 13 Airtel sim cards, three lycamobile simcards three damaged hard disk and laptop were recovered.

Owoyesigyie said the recovered items were exhibited and attached to the file of a case of possession of stolen items.

"Additionally, relevant statements obtained during the investigation have been included as evidence. Police findings indicate that the recovered mobile phones were in a second-hand state, with some displaying cracked screens and covers. Notably, the iPhones lacked sim cards, and several had photos of their rightful owners visible on the screens."

