Somalia: Mortar Shells Hit Civilian Houses in Las Anod Town

Lasanod (Smn) — The troops of the breakaway region of Somaliland were reported to have fired mortar shells towards LasAnod city from their base in Gooja-Adde area.

The artillery shelling has caused extensive damage to civilian buildings, and Somaliland forces stationed on the outskirts of the town have been accused of being responsible.

The attack on Las Anod, the epicenter of unionist struggle as people of Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions want to regain in greater Somalia and establish a Federal State.

Wednesday's shelling coincided with a growing international and local calls for dailogue to end the bloody conflict that claimed the lives of more than 200 people and injured 800.