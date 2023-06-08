Somalia: Jubaland President Names New Governor for the Disputed Gedo

Kismayo — The President of Jubbaland, Ahmed Madobe has appointed a new governor for the Gedo region which has been the epicenter of a dispute for many years.

Madobe named Abdullahi Abdi Jama as the governor of Gedo region, while Osman Noor Haji Moalimou becomes his deputy on security and politics, and Nasteh Ahmed was assigned to serve as the deputy governor on finance.

The new appointment comes as Gedo already had an administration which was not directly operating under the presidency of Jubaland state based in Kismayo city, Lower Jubba.

It is not known how the new governor can work there, as the politicians of Gedo region strongly oppose Ahmed Madobe and his administration, accusing him of power grab.

It is worth noting that politicians and people who support the Jubbaland administration have been prevented from going to Gedo region many times by anti-Madobe officials.

There is still no statement from current Gedo admin regarding the appointment.

As the political dispute between the parties remains unresolved, political analysts warn that the new appointment may escalate into armed violence in the volatile border province.