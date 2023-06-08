South Africa: Running the Comrades Is 'A Great Gift That You Give Yourself' - Nine-Time Winner Bruce Fordyce

analysis

A shorter Comrades Marathon could see a few records tumble this weekend, but the participation of everyday athletes is what makes the event special.

The Comrades Marathon is filled with prestige. It's the oldest ultramarathon in the world -- dating back to 1921. It's also the largest in the globe, with nearly 18,000 participants expected at the start line at Pietermaritzburg City Hall this Sunday.

"It's our most important race and it's probably one of the most important races in the world," nine-time Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce told Daily Maverick.

"It's probably one of the world's most unique sporting events and it's part of South Africa's heritage -- it's 100 years old. There's lots of traditions, lots of famous participants and it's a mega sporting event."

Yet despite the spectacle of the event and all the cameras and attention on the front group of runners, it's the runners in the middle and at the back of the pack that allow the esteemed race to maintain its revered tag as the largest ultramarathon in the world.

Barry Holland, who turns 71 this year, has run 48 consecutive Comrades Marathons starting in 1973. His participation this year-- along with the thousands of other non-competitive runners -- is as important as that of Gerda Steyn, Edward Mothibi and the other athletes competing for gold.

"Ninety-nine percent...