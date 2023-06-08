Uganda: Moses Muhangi's Triumphant Return Ignites Passion Among Boxing Enthusiasts

Moses Muhangi, the President of the Uganda Boxing Federation, made a triumphant return to the boxing community during the highly anticipated Uganda Boxing Champions League game week three, held on Saturday, June 3.

Muhangi's homecoming, following his release on bail after a two-week remand in Luzira Prison, sparked a wave of excitement and joy among the attendees.

Uganda Boxing Champions League week three showcased an electrifying display of skill and determination, treating fans to an evening of high-stakes bouts that left spectators on the edge of their seats.

The highlight of the event was the intense clash between Kayiwa Lawrence and Kilwana Sadat in the elite 81 kg category.

In an unforgettable showdown, Lawrence emerged as the victor, securing a resounding 4:1 split decision. The match between Sadat Kilwana and Lawrence Kayiwa lived up to its anticipation, with both boxers showcasing their preparation and leaving everything in the ring.

The action-packed evening also featured notable performances in other divisions. Kizira Anwar dominated Kirumira Henry with a flawless 5:0 victory in the youth 63.5 kg division, while Mugabi Martin secured a unanimous 5:0 victory over Kato Henry in the same weight category.

Baraka James emerged triumphant in the Elite 92 kg division, defeating Tabule Emmanuel to claim victory via a fourth-round RSC decision. In the junior 57 kg division, Mwagazi Ivan emerged victorious with a unanimous 5:0 decision over Muganga Ashraf.

Moses Muhangi's return to the boxing scene brought an overwhelming sense of determination and resilience. "We shall continue to fight for boxing and the betterment of sport in the country, and nothing will stop us," expressed Muhangi upon his return. His unwavering commitment to the sport has been a driving force behind the rapid progress of boxing in Uganda.

In other exciting news, Uganda Boxing Champions League game week four is set to return this weekend, on June 17th, at Lugogo.

The upcoming event promises another thrilling lineup of matches, with the headlining fight featuring Adrian Yasin from Mutajjazi Boxing Club against Kibira Owen from Lukanga Boxing Club.

The action-packed evening will kick off at 4 PM and matches will be shown on NBS Sport and the Afro Mobile App, ensuring an unforgettable experience for boxing enthusiasts and further raising the bar for the sport in Uganda.