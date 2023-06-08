Rwanda: Akagera Motors Launches New Hybrid Vehicles

Akagera Motors, the exclusive distributor for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Fuso, MCV, Foton, and Mahindra in Rwanda, has launched the new 2023 KIA Niro Plus - a hybrid electric vehicle - into the market, priced at Rwf 44 million.

While KIA released an all-new second-generation Niro last year, the Niro Plus is based on the first-generation Niro, which was released in 2016, with a 30mm longer body and an 85mm taller roofline for greater passenger and cargo space.

The KIA Niro Plus Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which combine for outputs, transferred to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard features include an automatic halogen headlight, 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with a GPS, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, six speakers, leather seats, parking sensors, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a suite of advanced safety features.

In addition to meeting the government's goal to protect the environment and fight against air pollution, the 2023 KIA Niro Plus Hybrid is also designed with safety in mind, according to Abdul-Rahman Kakombe Ruganyira, Sales Executive at Akagera Motors.

"To keep you and your passengers safe, advanced materials have been used and integrated with driver-assistance systems. It focuses on increased usability, comfort, and load capacity," he explained.

Commenting on hybrid car ownership trends in the local market, Ruganyira also added that hybrids are a win-win situation. "They are not only environmentally friendly, but they also spare you from the peaking costs of fuel," he said.

At Akagera Motors, the new Kia Niro Plus Hybrid comes with a three-year or 100,000 KMs (whichever comes first) warranty policy on any manufacturing defects.

It is currently touted for a Rwf 5 million discount sale promotion. This means that if a person goes to Akagera Motors and buys the new tax-exempt hybrid vehicle now, they will pay Rwf 39 million instead of the established price of Rwf 44 million.

Akagera Motors intends to maintain its dominance by bringing in more vehicles that fit the region and set the standards in the East African automotive sector.

Interested individuals are encouraged to send an email to sales@abgafrica.com, call +250788170120 or visit AKAGERA MOTORS showroom in Kicukiro.