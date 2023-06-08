Namibia: Over N$500 000 Pledged Towards Seed Capital Fund

Gobabis — The much-anticipated Omaheke Employment Creation Conference officially got underway in Gobabis on Tuesday night with the launch of the region's Seed Capital Fund.

The fund is aimed at providing financial and technical assistance to young entrepreneurs and the marginalised.

An amount of over N$500 000 was pledged towards the fund by the region's various big and small businesses during a well-attended launch and fundraising event held at the Omateko Conference Centre and Lodge on the outskirts of Gobabis.

The aim of the fund, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate explained, is to raise capital that will in the long run assist the region's entrepreneurs and start-up businesses that have innovative and sustainable ideas but lack the necessary funds to succeed.

"This is the first of such an initiative by any region and as much as we are proud to have launched and raise capital for our fund, I must also urge other regions to follow suit by establishing similar funds. The idea with the Seed Capital Fund is to try and create job creators and not job seekers. This is an opportunity for our young entrepreneurs from all our constituencies to grow their businesses. It is time for you as business people to grow from being just small shop owners, to finally becoming serious contributors to the regional economy."

"We want to see the fund grow further and this more than N$500 000 pledged tonight is a great start and a step in the right direction. This fund is not for us as a regional leadership, but it is yours to benefit from and grow so that you one day come back and contribute towards it for others to also benefit," said Nganate.

On the strategic composition of the fund, Otjombinde constituency councillor Wenzel Kavaka said an independent board will be appointed by the regional council to manage and oversee the smooth operation of the fund and ensure that it benefits the intended beneficiaries.

"We want this fund to be managed transparently and effectively, that's why we will be appointing a board to manage it and make sure it succeeds. We want to make sure that every cent is accounted for so that the contributors can be happy with how their money is being spent. We are doing this for our youths and also for our young entrepreneurs from the various marginalised communities in the Omaheke region, we want you all to succeed and grow the region," stated Kavaka.

The launch of the fund was part of the region's week-long Employment Creation Conference which ends tomorrow.

The conference, which will also be graced by Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, brings together key stakeholders in the employment sector to discuss and explore strategies and innovative ways on how to create job opportunities, particularly for the youth.

Amongst the conference's many objectives, is to create a platform for dialogue and exchange of notes on how to contribute to the development of regional strategies and policies for promoting employment growth and attracting investors from various sectors.

The gathering will also share the latest and best practices, strategies and policies that have been successful in creating jobs in other regions, while the various attendees will also be given an opportunity to share their stories and the challenges faced.