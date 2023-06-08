Rwanda: Mukunzi 'Honored' After Amavubi Recall

Sandviken midfielder Yannick Mukunzi was left elated by Amavubi recall ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique due on June 18 at Huye Stadium.

Mukunzi has not played an international game for Rwanda since September 2021 due to a series of injuries that saw him sidelined at club level.

Head coach Carlos Ferrer included him in his 28-man provisional squad that he announced last week for the Mozambique clash as a reward for his current run of form at Sandviken.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, the former APR and Rayon Sports midfielder said, "It was an honor for me when the coach contacted me to play for Rwanda again."

"I know I have a responsibility to repay the faith the coach has entrusted in me and, in my mind, there is no doubt that we can get a good result against Mozambique," he added.

The 26-year-old will be playing his first game under Ferrer since landed the Rwanda job in March 2023.

He returns by the time Rwanda seeks to beat Mozambique to keep their hopes of playing the 2023 AFCON finals alive.

"I need to do my best because this is an important game not only for the country but our career as a player. The AFCON qualifier is a big competition and it will be a real honor for me to wear the national team jersey and I am ready to help the team win this game" added Mukunzi.

Amavubi will start a residential camp on Thursday and Amavubi will hold training at Kigali Pelé Stadium from June 8 up to June 14, two days before traveling to Huye.

Rwanda are bottom of Group L with 2 points, two points behind Mozambique and Benin who now sit second and third in the table led by African champions who already booked their ticket to the 2023 AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire in January 2024

Ferrer's side needs to win their remaining two qualifying games against Mozambique and Senegal and hope Benin drop points either way to stand a chance of qualifying for the continent's most prestigious football tournament for the first time since 2004.