Somalia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Military, Defence Cooperation

8 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Riyadh — Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, the defense minister of Somalia is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as bilateral relations warm up.

The Somali minister held a fruitful meeting with His Excellency the Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Bin Salman in Riyadh, the Gulf nation's capital on Wednesday.

During the talks, both ministers reviewed of the military and military cooperation relations between the two sister countries, as well as discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

"We reviewed the bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries, and discussed strengthening joint cooperation in the defense and military fields in a way that achieves the interests of our two countries," said Khalid Bin Salman.

Khalid Bin Salman has promised the Saudi Arabia will continue the unwavering support for the war-torn Somalia, including the rebuilding of the SNA and fight against Al-Shabaab.

There is now economic relations between Somalia and Saudi Arabia which are close and enhancing, with two major areas of exchange being livestock and labour.

