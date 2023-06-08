Rwanda: Zimbru Chisinau Release Rubanguka

7 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Moldovan outfit Zimbru Chisinau have parted ways with Rwanda international Steve Rubanguka just one year after signing him.

Rubanguka, 26, joined the Superliga side in the summer of 2022 from Greek second tier club AE Karaiskakis and he went on to play 24 games in all competitions this season providing one assist.

Chisinau will undergo a major rebuild ahead of the summer transfer market, having qualified to play Europa Conference League next season. The club, however, have no interest in the midfielder's services and have hence told him to find another club.

Rubanguka, who operates as a central midfielder, has previously played for clubs like KV Mechelen, Rupel Boom, FC Wettern and Patro Esiden in Belgium. He also featured for Birmingham City at U21 level in England.

