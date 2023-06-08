Kenya: Schools to Receive Sh28 Billion Capitation Funds By Tomorrow - CS Machogu

8 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says schools will start receiving capitation money tomorrow.

While appearing before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Machogu said that there had been a delay in the distribution of funds and that he would receive the funds today in order to distribute them by Friday.

"I would like to inform all the MPs here that capitation funds which are the tune of Sh28 billion, the treasury was supposed to have given the funds before Friday last week but there was a delay," he said.

"I have had an engagement with the PS for Treasury because it's an issue that is concerning the entire country and I wish to report that indeed he has confirmed that by tomorrow the funds will be in the Ministry and thereafter we will be able to disburse the same to all our schools countrywide."

The government allocates sh22,244 per learner annually, under the free day secondary school program which is distributed as 50:30:20 for the three terms.

The capitation for free primary education is capped at sh1,420 per child while junior secondary schools the government provides sh1,500 per learner.

This announcement comes after school administrators publicly highlighted how difficult it is for them to keep students in class because of rising commodity prices and delayed capitation funding releases.

The government was urged by headteachers and principals to distribute school capitation money, warning that failure to do so might result in closure of the institutions.

