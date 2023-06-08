Mozambique: Lam to Begin Flights to Lusaka

7 June 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique Airlines (LAM) has announced that it will begin flights between Maputo and the Zambian capital, Lusaka, with a stop in Harare, as from 30 June.

A LAM press release said the introduction of this route will strengthen the ties between neighbouring countries and promote regional connectivity.

"The start of flights to Lusaka is part of the strategy of including the capitals of southern African countries in LAM's destinations', the release added.

Currently the other cities of SADC (Southern African Development Community) served by LAM are Johannesburg, Harare and Dar es Salaam.

The LAM release said that, by adding Lusaka to its destinations, the company is increasing choices for its passengers, and eliminating the need for indirect routes or lengthy stays in other countries.

The new route, it claimed, will promote tourism, trade and cooperation between Mozambique and Zambia.

The Maputo-Lusaka flights will depart from Maputo at 12.30 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Lusaka at 15.50. The return flights will take off from Lusaka at 16.30, arriving in Maputo at 19.50.

