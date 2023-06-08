Algeria: Goverment Meeting - Progress of Steel Complex Project in Bechar Discussed

Algiers — At its weekly meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, the government dicussed the progress of the steel complex project in the province of Bechar, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office.

The government, which met at the Government Palace, "heard a presentation by the Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry on the progress of the steel complex project in the province of Bechar, intended for the production of steel rails and sections, using iron ore from the Gara Djebilet mine," according to the source.

This project, which is part of the plan to set up a steel industry centre in the province of Béchar, "will be dedicated to the development of the Gara Djebilet iron ore mega-project," added the same source.