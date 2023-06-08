Tanzania: Arts Groups Reap 187m/ - for Innovative Projects

NAFASI Art Space has announced eight art groups that won innovative ideas through the Feel Free project worth 187m/- under the sponsorship of the Swiss and Norwegian embassies.

Announcing the groups in Dar es Salaam recently, the Chairman of the Nafasi Art Space Board, Paul Ndunguru, said this is the third time since the programme started that the winners were those who wrote a unique creative idea.

He said the program encourages artists, art stakeholders, and institutions involved in creativity and art.

The project's beneficiaries were asked to write an innovative idea they could work on and submit to receive funds to run the projects.

"More than 100 people and groups came forward to bring their ideas, but these eight won, and now they will go to implement what they asked for in their projects," he said and added that there are many programmes at the institution that artists should continue to follow and see the benefits.

He mentioned the groups that benefited from the Feel Free project as Fahari Yetu from Iringa, Adea Tanzania from Mtwara, Victoria Alex John from Tanga, Wifi Women Prints from Zanzibar, Emedo from Mwanza and Refixit from Dar es Salaam.

Others are Scolastica Sultan, Kalista's dream project, and Bahati's music band, all from Dar es Salaam.

Among the beneficiaries, Scolastica Sultan said her project aims at helping women who raise children without a father (single mother) to educate them on how to get up after finding out that some lost their guide after an early pregnancy.

Aliabu Sadock from the Fahari Iringa Institute said they would collect information about past colonial narratives from the region and share it with the community for history and moral learning.