Tanzania: Public Challenged On Environmental Protection

8 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Florian Jamax

THE public has been challenged to join efforts to protect the environment to save the country from challenges brought on by climate change.

The remarks were made in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday in an event where the Indian School-Dar es Salaam (ISD) planted more than 750 fruit trees to fight against climate change and its global effects.

The tree planting was part of this year's Environmental Day celebrations with the theme 'Solution to Plastic Pollution'.

Various trees, including mango, jackfruit, cashew, Guava, and Neem trees were planted in various places, counting schools both primary and secondary, executive ward offices, and the orphanage house.

ISD's Principal, Mr Kunal Kohli said the purpose of the tree planting is to protect the environment from various environmental challenges including climate change, which are affecting the globe, thus urgent efforts are needed to save the environment.

"We have planted various tree saplings to make sure that our environment is protected against climatic changes," said Mr Kohli.

Despite the tree planting, the school will continue to cooperate with the government authorities and the community to protect nature in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.